Heroin and guns seized in local arrests

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Berwick officers made a heroin possession arrest after a traffic stop Friday, and St. Martin deputies and detectives seized drugs and stolen weapons Friday.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Justin D. Adams, 42, Glenhaven Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a legend drug (duloxetine hydrochloride), possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law (drug-free zone), improper lane use, switched license plate and driving under suspension. Adams was also booked on St. Mary Sheriff’s Office warrants for failure to appear for drug court and disturbing the peace.

On Friday, an officer was traveling on La. 182 when he observed a vehicle swerve onto the shoulder numerous times. A traffic stop was conducted, and Adams was identified as the driver.

Throughout the course of the stop, a bag of heroin, prescription pills and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were located inside of the vehicle.

A computer check revealed that the license plate on the truck was switched and it also revealed that Adams’ driver’s license was suspended. Adams was also found to have two outstanding warrants through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail where he remains with no bond set.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Crystal Brown, 32, Roy J. Melancon Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Friday on charges of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the present of a minor (five counts); criminal conspiracy (four counts), possession of a firearm in committing or attempt a crime (five counts); cruelty to juveniles (clandestine lab, five counts); illegal possession of stolen firearms; transactions involving proceeds from drug offense; clandestine lab; manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics; and manufacture or distribution of Schedule IV narcotics.

— Jokoda Henry, 27, Breaux Bridge, was arrested on charges of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the present of a minor (five counts); criminal conspiracy (four counts), possession of a firearm in committing or attempt a crime (five counts); cruelty to juveniles (clandestine lab, five counts); illegal possession of stolen firearms; transactions involving proceeds from drug offense; clandestine lab; manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics; and manufacture or distribution of Schedule IV narcotics.

The arrests followed a report of suspected illegal drug activity at a residence in the 1000 block of Roy J. Melancon Road, Breaux Bridge. Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, initiated an investigation.

At the culmination of the investigation a narcotics search warrant was obtained, and on Friday, following the execution of the warrant, deputies located four firearms, suspected Alprazolam tablets, suspected cocaine, several Suboxone sublingual strips, drug paraphernalia, U.S. Currency, a digital scale, brass knuckles, and materials indicative of the manufacturing of crack cocaine. Deputies learned that one of the firearms recovered was a stolen firearm.

. Following their arrests, they were both booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges and their bonds were set at $75,000 each.

—James Blanchard, 45, Badger Trail, Lafayette, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of Schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia,

—Dustin Didier, 35, Avenue C, Port Allen, was arrested Sunday on a charge of unauthorized use of a movable.

—Toby Boutte, 25, Hypolite Miller Road, Sunset, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession with intent to distribute of Schedule II narcotics, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and resisting an officer.

--Brittney Degeyter, 28, Eunice Road, St. Martinville, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics; possession of paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug; and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—Francine Allemond, 55, Quail Run Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Friday on a charge of domestic abuse aggravated assault.

—Preston Murray, 34, La Nina Avenue, Breaux Bridge, was arrested on a charge of resisting a police officer with force or violence, simple possession of marijuana and illegal use of a weapon.

—Denzel Thomas, 24, Cypress Island Highway, was arrested Friday by the St. Martinville Police Department on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 93 complaints and made these arrests:

—Trent A. Gilbert, 37, Franklin, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Friday on charges of driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana. Gilbert was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Gage Allen, 18, Franklin, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Eternity Bass, 23, Jeanerette, was arrested Friday on a warrant for negligent injuring (first-degree vehicular). Bass was released on a $10,000 surety bond.

—Willie Joseph Johnlouis Jr., 33, Jeanerette, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension. Johnlouis was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Devin Benoit, 24, Thibodaux, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Saturday on a charge of no insurance. Benoit was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Anthony Wayne Bonner, 55, Patterson, was arrested at 8:06 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of turning movements and signals required, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule IV drugs. Bonner was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Brandon Joseph Eues, 31, Stephensville, was arrested at 10 p.m. Sunday on a charge of second-degree battery. Eues was released on a $3,000 bond.

—Tiffani Lynn Remedies, 31, Patterson, was arrested at 6:31 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. No bail has been set.

—Anthony Wayne Bonner, 55, Patterson, was arrested at 3:00 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of aggravated assault. Bonner was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Ronald J. Winslow, 61, Siracusa, was arrested at at 2:44 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Winslow was released on a summons to appear May 24.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 72-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 122 calls for service. The following people were arrested beginning Friday:

—Summer Gaudet, 26, Lake Palourde Road., Amelia, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Friday on a warrant for access device fraud and two counts of failure to appear to pay fines in 6th Ward Court.

—Chance Boudreaux, 26, Railroad Avenue, Patterson, was arrested at 4:08 a.m. Friday on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 and on a warrant for failure to appear in 16th Judicial District Court.

An officer recognized Boudreaux in a parking lot in the area of Eighth Street and had knowledge the 16th Judicial District Court held active warrants for his arrest. Officers verified the warrant and placed him under arrest.

A computer check revealed the vehicle Boudreaux was in possession of had been reported stolen in Baton Rouge. He was additionally charged and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tory Jude Landry, 41, La. 75 Plaquemine, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Friday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicle, no motor vehicle insurance and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

—Cedric Sapp, 26, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Aldwin Renee Cox, 55, Union Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

—Paul Miguel Navarez, 58, Fifth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. on a charge of disturbing the peace.

—Margaret Bergeron, 33, Filmore Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Friday on a warrant for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

—Jeramie James Toups, 40 La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Saturday on a charge of criminal damage to property under $1,000.

—Kim James Butler Jr., 39, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:32 a.m. Sunday on a charge of report following an accident and careless operation.

—Tiffany Lynn Remedies, 31, Canary Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for two counts of failure to pay fines in 6th Ward Court and two counts of contempt of court in 6th Ward Court.

—Demetris Owens, 28, Orange Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated assault and entry on or remaining in places or on land after forbidden.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department responded to 17 complaints over the past weekend and made the following arrests:

—Desmond Parker, 18, of Eckart Drive, New Iberia, was arrested at 5:23 a.m. Friday on the charges of possession of Schedule I narcotics, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and principal to attempted second-degree murder (five counts). Parker was booked, processed and held with no bond set at time of press release.

—Kearney Jackson, Jr., 31, of West Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Saturday on the charge of simple criminal damage to property. Jackson was booked, processed and held on a $1,000 bond.

—Meagan Glover, 31, Sterling Road, Franklin, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Saturday on the charge of domestic abuse battery. Glover was booked, processed and held on a $2,500 bond.

—Taeleisha Jackson, 27, Sterling Road, Franklin, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Saturday on the charge of domestic abuse battery. Jackson was booked, processed and held on a $2,500 bond.

—Agnus Lightner-White, 31, Joan Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lightner-White was booked, processed and held with no bond set at time of press release.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Michael J. Lewis was arrested Wednesday on charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and failure to appear, and on an Ascension Parish fugitive warrant.

Lewis was arrested in connection with a shooting incident near Daggs Street in Paincourtville on Oct. 23, 2020.

On that date, deputies and detectives responded to a call in which an unknown individual had opened fire on a parked car and during the process also struck a home with gunfire.

Detectives initiated an investigation and were able to identify Lewis as a suspect.

Following additional investigation, detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants for Lewis.

Because Lewis left the jurisdiction, the warrants were entered into the National Crime Database.

On Wednesday, Lewis was arrested by Louisiana State Police Troop A.

On Friday, Michael J. Lewis was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and incarcerated with bond set at $145,000.

—Roger Lee Ross, 38, La. 40, Napoleonville, was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana (third offense, felony), possession of Schedule II drugs, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving under a suspended license and no seat belt.

Ross was arrested after an attempted traffic stop in Labadieville on Sunday afternoon.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 1 and attempted to conduct a stop.

The suspect vehicle fled southbound on La. 1 into Lafourche Parish and eventually crossed onto La. 308 at high speeds.

The deputy was eventually able to stop the vehicle north of Thibodaux and immediately took Ross into custody.

During the pursuit, Ross allegedly tossed items of evidence from the suspect vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, a quantity of controlled dangerous substances was recovered as well a suspected marijuana.

Ross was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex as a fugitive from Assumption Parish.

Roger Lee Ross was then returned to Assumption Parish where he was booked into the parish detention facility pending a bond hearing.