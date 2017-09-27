Helping hurricane victims

Wed, 09/27/2017 - 1:03pm Anonymous

Submitted Photo
Central Catholic High School's National Honor Society collected diapers and wipes for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. CCHS collected a total of 1,596 diapers and over 60 packs of baby wipes. Members also received over $150 in monetary donations with the help of the CCHS Key Club. Students helped load the supplies for shipment to the diaper bank. Pictured on the bottom row are Anne-Alese Rentrop, Hallie Crappell and Gracie Pintado. Standing are Emma Chamberlain, Gracie Lipari, Mary Brinkley, Natalie Sloane and CCHS National Honor Society moderator Brittany Matte.

