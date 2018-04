The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald

The Tri-City Helping Hearts Foundation Banquet was held Saturday at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center in Morgan City. Foundation members, from left, are Raymond Colar, Earl Johnson, the Rev. Wilbert Turner, Ruby Maize, Sonja Garrett and Reginald Weary. Not pictured, are members Herman Hartman, Lisa Jordan, Barbara Walker, the Rev. Larry Frank, Travis Darnell, Mary Pinkston, Connie Veal and the Rev. Ronald McCoy.