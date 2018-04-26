Heart of Hospice butterfly release slated for Sunday

Heart of Hospice will host its annual Celebration of Life and Butterfly Release Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Patterson Civic Center’s Banquet Room, at 116 Cotten Road.

Heart of Hospice would like to invite anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one to join in this celebration of hope and life.

This event will be a day of remembrance for loved ones who have touched our lives. There will be a reading of names of those being remembered and a release of butterflies to symbolize the passage of life. This will be accompanied by heartfelt music, crafts for young guests, and refreshments.

The ceremony is free and open to everyone in the community who has experienced loss and would like to honor that loss.

To reserve a butterfly and have the name of your loved one honored during the ceremony, please contact the Heart of Hospice office at 337-828-2678. The cost is $15 per butterfly. Purchases can also be made on the day of the ceremony at the event.