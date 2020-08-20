Article Image Alt Text

Head Start sets virtual orientation

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 10:04am

St. Mary Community Action Agency Head Start Program will hold its 2020-21 Virtual Zoom Parent Orientation Tuesday to provide information for parents, grandparents and other guardians, according to a news release from the agency.
St. Mary Commun-ication Action Agency’s Family Services Depar-tment will email to parents a Zoom invitation with necessary connecting information.
Among the presentations will be on education, disability services, child health and safety, nutrition and family services.

