Head Start sets virtual orientation

St. Mary Community Action Agency Head Start Program will hold its 2020-21 Virtual Zoom Parent Orientation Tuesday to provide information for parents, grandparents and other guardians, according to a news release from the agency.

St. Mary Commun-ication Action Agency’s Family Services Depar-tment will email to parents a Zoom invitation with necessary connecting information.

Among the presentations will be on education, disability services, child health and safety, nutrition and family services.