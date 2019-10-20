Hazardous weather statement from NWS
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
325 PM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-
212100-
Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-
Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-
Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-
East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-
Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central
Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west
central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.
.DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight
Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon with and isolated cloud to
ground lightning hazard.
Scattered thunderstorms will be on the increase overnight. Gusty
winds, occasional cloud to ground lightning, along with locally
heavy down pours will be the main hazards.
Minor coastal flooding will be possible at high tide times this
evening into the overnight right along the coast and around
coastal lakes and bays.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday
Thunderstorms will occur ahead of a cold front moving through on
Monday. Some of these storms will be strong to severe and produce
locally heavy rainfall along with occasional to frequent cloud to
ground lightning.
A slight risk of severe thunderstorms is outlined northeast of an
Opelousas to Woodville line with a marginal risk for the remainder
of the area on Monday. Straight line wind gusts with be the main
hazard although an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
A marginal risk for excessive rainfall is outlined for the entire
forecast area on Monday. Intense rainfall rates with the stronger
convection may cause local street flooding or flooding of low
lying poor drainage areas.
Another front will bring the chance of thunderstorms on Thursday
into Friday. Locally heavy down pours, gusty winds, and occasional
cloud to ground lightning will be possible with the storms.