Hazardous weather statement from NWS

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

325 PM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-

212100-

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-

Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west

central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon with and isolated cloud to

ground lightning hazard.

Scattered thunderstorms will be on the increase overnight. Gusty

winds, occasional cloud to ground lightning, along with locally

heavy down pours will be the main hazards.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible at high tide times this

evening into the overnight right along the coast and around

coastal lakes and bays.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday

Thunderstorms will occur ahead of a cold front moving through on

Monday. Some of these storms will be strong to severe and produce

locally heavy rainfall along with occasional to frequent cloud to

ground lightning.

A slight risk of severe thunderstorms is outlined northeast of an

Opelousas to Woodville line with a marginal risk for the remainder

of the area on Monday. Straight line wind gusts with be the main

hazard although an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

A marginal risk for excessive rainfall is outlined for the entire

forecast area on Monday. Intense rainfall rates with the stronger

convection may cause local street flooding or flooding of low

lying poor drainage areas.

Another front will bring the chance of thunderstorms on Thursday

into Friday. Locally heavy down pours, gusty winds, and occasional

cloud to ground lightning will be possible with the storms.