Hattie Watts makes national school honor roll

Patterson’s Hattie Watts Elementary School is one of 12 named to the Leader in Me 2019 Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll for exemplary growth and proficiency.

The Leader in Me program bills itself as a “a whole-school transformation model and process developed in partnership with educators that empowers students with the leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century.”

“The Lighthouse Certification is a highly-regarded standard set by FranklinCovey that is attainable by every Leader in Me school ...,” according to the Leader in Me website. “The principal, school administration and staff engage in ongoing learning and develop as leaders, while championing leadership for the school.”

Hattie Watts earned a B grade in the Louisiana Department of Education assessments released this year. The school earned an A progress score with a growth score of 109.9.

The percentage of Hattie Watts students who achieved mastery and above on the LEAP test for third and fourth graders has grown from 38% in 2016-17 to 49% this year.

The schools on the Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll also included Alvaton Elementary in Kentucky, Oak Hill School in Indiana, Blackhurst Elementary in Missouri, the School for Future Leaders in New York, Elm Grove Elementary in Texas, Ridge Wood Elementary in Michigan, George M. Null Elementary in Missouri, Sweeney Elementary in Missouri, Graden Elementary in Missouri, Westgate Elementary in Illinois and Wilton Elementary in North Carolina.