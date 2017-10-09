Hattie Watts Habit Heroes
Mon, 10/09/2017 - 10:50am Anonymous
Hattie A. Watts Elementary recognized its Habit Heroes. These students demonstrated leadership skills throughout September and followed the 7 Habits.
