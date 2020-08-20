Ham radio event at lighthouse

CQ CQ lighthouses, CQ lighthouses, this call will be going out from the Lighthouse Park in Berwick starting Friday night and will continue until Sunday night.

This weekend is set aside as International Lighthouse Lightship Weekend and ham radio operators across the world will try to make contact with each other from lighthouses.

This marks the sixth year that the Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service, also known as BEARS, has taken part in this worldwide event to put the Southwest Reef Lighthouse on the international map.

The International Lighthouse Lightship Weekend expects to have 334 lighthouses representing 43 countries. This event is designed as a fun weekend to encourage exposure to amateur radio and lighthouses to the visiting public. The weekend stresses contacts should be more than just an exchange of signal reports, according to the National Association for Amateur Radio.

The Southwest Reef Lighthouse is listed as US0176.

BEARS will also be talking to hams all over who are not at a lighthouse, but who want to talk and find out all about the ILLW.

The public is invited to take part in a flag raising ceremony Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to officially kick off the local event. The Boy Scouts of Troop 49, sponsored by VFW Post 4222, will conduct the ceremony.

After the ceremony, the International Lighthouse Weekend operation will begin in earnest and the public is welcomed to observe the radio operation any time during the day, the BEARS group said.