Gun, synthetic cannabinoids seized in arrest

Deputies arrested a New Iberia man early Monday for a traffic violation that turned into drug and gun charges, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.

—Samuel Anthony Holmes, 28, East Dale Street, New Iberia, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Monday on charges of no proper equipment, driver must be licensed, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail has been set.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Krystain Michael Provost, 18, Boudreaux Lane, Baldwin, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Friday on a charge of careless operation-speeding. Provost was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—Felicia Lanette Soto, 27, Morris Road, Morgan City,was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Saturday on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17, improper child restraing, possession of methamphetamine and battery of a dating party.

No bail has been set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reportd these arrests:

—Gregory Irvin Johnson Jr., 60, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage, expired license plate and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Harley Nicole Rentrop, 27, South Street, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for theft under

$1,000.

Narcotics detectives with the Morgan City Police Department observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 70 and Veterans

Boulevard. The driver was identified as Gregory Johnson along with a passenger, Rentrop.

A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for Johnson and the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for Rentrop. Johnson was found in possession of a firearm, and a computer check revealed he had a felony conviction forbidden him from possessing the firearm.

Rentrop was found in possession of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Johnson and Rentrop were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Terrance Germayne Wiggins, 41 Morgan Avenue, Broussard, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Friday on charges of turning movements and signals required, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

A K-9 Officer on patrol officer observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Halsey Street and Chennault Street. The driver was identified as Terrance Wiggins.

During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and a firearm with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed he had a felony conviction forbidden him from possessing a firearm. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Brandon Londell Durkins, 30, Santa Monica Drive, Houma, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Saturday on charges of modified exhaust violation and driving under suspension.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation on Federal Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Durkins. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Curtis Lee Ray, 30, Duke Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:47 a.m. Saturday on charges of motor vehicle inspection required and driving under suspension.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Railroad Avenue and 11th Street. The driver was identified as Curtis Lee Ray.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Karen Hall, 49, Roderick Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Saturday on charges of failure to yield and driving under suspension.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on Catherine Street The driver was identified as Hall. A computer check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Raymon John Miller III, 30, Vivian Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Saturday on charges of proper equipment required and driving under suspension.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The driver was identified as Miller. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Sonia Marie Todd, 42, Shannon Street, Patterson, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft under $1,000.

An officer was called to an address on La. 82 about a theft. They learned Todd had committed a theft valued at $4.35 at the address. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Desmond Jerrod Richard, 39, Mike Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Sunday on warrants for 11 counts of failure to appear.

—Kimberly Bonnette, 33, Brashear Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana (second offense).

A K-9 officer acting on a complaint received utilized his K-9 partner (K-9 Lady) to confirm the presence of illegal narcotics presence in a motel room on La. 182. During the investigation, the officer made contact with the two occupants, Richard and Bonnette.

A warrant check revealed City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for Desmond Richard. Bonnette was found in possession of suspected marijuana. They were both placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Brain Harris, 31, Chicago, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana (first offense) and resisting an officer.

A K-9 officer was called to an address on Roderick Street about several individuals using illegal narcotics at the address. They came into contact with Harris. He was found in possession of suspected marijuana. When officers attempted to arrest Harris, he pulled away from officers. He was handcuffed and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Kathleen Ann Lodrigue, 35, Rodrigue Street, Thibodaux, was arrested Sunday on charges of violation of a protective order and identity theft.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a complaint in reference to Lodrigue being in a particular location which violated the terms of an active protective order.

Deputies located Lodrigue and determined that she was at a location which violated the active order. Lodrigue was arrested accordingly.

Additionally, Lodrigue was charged in connection with an outstanding warrant in Assumption Parish for identify theft.

In that case, deputies investigated a complaint Sept. 2. In that matter, the complainant alleged that Lodrigue had used his identity to obtain unemployment benefits from June 21 through Aug. 15 totaling $4,401. Based on that investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Lodrigue.

Following her arrest on Sunday afternoon, deputies booked Lodrigue into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

— William Ward, 56, Cancienne Road, Napoleonville, was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

Deputies were dispatched to the aforementioned address relative to a disturbance.

Deputies interviewed the complainant who indicated that as she tried to speak to the suspect, he became enraged. The suspect then allegedly struck the victim three times with dangerous instrumentalities. The suspect, Ward, had left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.

Based upon the information provided by the victim as well as physical evidence at the scene, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Ward.

On Saturday morning, Ward was arrested at the address where the incident occurred.

Ward was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and released on a $25,000 bond.