Group to hold fundraiser Friday to benefit Coast Guard families

Many U.S. Coast Guard members continue to work without pay through the partial federal government shutdown. Therefore, local community leaders are trying to raise money for Coast Guard families in the Morgan City area.

There are 27 Coast Guard families in St. Mary Parish affected by the shutdown. Coast Guard members have already missed one paycheck and are close to missing another one, Morgan City Councilman Louis Tamporello said.

A group of volunteers will be selling hamburgers at Vida Paint & Supply Co., 6700 La. 182 in Morgan City from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday. Proceeds will be given to the U.S. Coast Guard chief warrant officer for distribution to help Coast Guard families in the Morgan City area. A meal consisting of a burger, chips and a drink is $6.

People may text their orders to 985-714-3198, and volunteers will deliver orders of at least five burgers upon request, said Charlie Solar of Xtreme Athletics, a local fundraising group.

For those who don't want to purchase burgers, fundraiser organizers will also accept monetary donations from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Vida Paint. Those donations will go to help Coast Guard families, Solar said.

Also, people may donate a $10 gift card at Sweet Indulgence Bakery, 922 Seventh St. in Morgan City, and receive a free gift. All gift cards will be given to local Coast Guard families.

Additionally, people wanting to assist Coast Guard families can bring or mail monetary donations to Coast Guard office located at 800 David Drive in Morgan City. Checks should be made out to Atchafalaya CWOA, Tamporello said.

The city of Morgan City is waiving late fees on utility payments for Coast Guard families living in the city and extending the due date of payments until Coast Guard members are paid, Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi said.

Nationwide, the Coast Guard is continuing operations that provide national security and protect lives and property, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Magee of the Coast Guard's 8th District. Those operations include search and rescue, law enforcement, ensuring safety and security on the waterways and environmental response to any pollution or discharges of substances into waterways.

Any operations that aren't providing national security or protecting lives and property are either being reduced or stopped, Magee said. The areas that could see cuts include certain types of training, regularly scheduled maintenance to aids to navigation and some administrative work for maritime documentation.

Magee said that anyone who wants to help Coast Guard members affected by the shutdown may contact Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, an organization that provides loans and other assistance to Coast Guard members, by visiting cgmahq.org/.