Grizzaffi looks back on eight years as mayor

After eight years, Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi is nearing the end of his time as Morgan City’s mayor. And despite oil price slumps, declining revenue and COVID, Grizzaffi is confident he’s leaving the city in better shape than when he found it.

“We didn’t embarrass the city,” Grizzaffi said in an interview. “We represented the city in a good stance. That’s all you can ask.”

Lee Dragna, the Morgan City businessman who won the Dec. 5 runoff with former Parish Councilman Kevin Voisin, becomes mayor Jan. 11.

Grizzaffi took office in 2013 after finishing first in a primary field that included Dragna and Voisin in November 2012. The next month, Grizzaffi won 69% of the vote in a runoff with Dragna.

The city government was still feeling the effects of the BP oil spill, and before Grizzaffi’s first two years in office were done, energy prices began the long slide that has pushed up unemployment and pushed down government revenues across the parish.

The mayor pointed to some cost-cutting moves, including a reduction in bond debt from $19 million to $10 million, and going in-house with mosquito control instead of using a contractor. But the city turned to contractors for, garbage pickup and grass-cutting. The city reduced its payroll through attrition and retirements.

Still, sales taxes were down from $450,000 in better times to $250,000 per year. The city government payroll is smaller because some positions were left unfilled, but there were no layoffs or service cuts, Grizzaffi said.

“We had to do with half as much and still got some projects done,” Grizzaffi said.

The H&B Young Foundation has been a partner in some of those projects. The foundation made $150,000 worth of playground improvements possible at Lawrence Park. And the foundation.

The charitable organization also helped pay for Morgan City Municipal Auditorium improvements that included $50,000 in new appliances and a new roof that cost more than $300,000.

“All the extra amenities in this city are due to the generosity of H&B Young,” Grizzaffi said.

The auditorium also has a paved, lighted parking lot that the Port of Morgan City improved in exchange for the land on which the Emergency Operations Center now stands.

Grizzffi and H&B also worked hand in hand to bring Murphy Exploration to Morgan City, Grizzaffi said, point to one of Morgan City’s economic development wins.

Others include decision to move or stay here by G&J Marine, Electra Shipyard, Seacor, Oceaneering, InterMoor, New Industries, Fab-Con and Trojan Firearms.

The Walmart Market came to Morgan City during Grizzaffi’s tenure. And he expects construction to begin on the 44-unit Renaissance Group apartments in the next quarter.

“When we had opportunities we were able to be on the front line with the companies to make sure they stayed in or moved to Morgan City,” Grizzaffi said.

Other accomplishments during his terms include the completion of the $2 million city wharf improvements, using grant money and a help from H&B Young; three new redesigned cabins for visitors at Lake End Park; new or im-proved walking trails at the park, on Justa Street and between La. 70 and Fig; asphalt roads and sign work at Morgan City Cemetery; and a new scoreboard, s skate park and batting cages at the city Complex.

“I came in as an operations guy,” Grizzaffi said. “I worried about putting Morgan City in a good spot. I did things differently than the guy before me, and [Dragna] will do things do it differently than I did.

“As mayor, it’s always nice to leave the city in a better place..”

Grizzaffi lost a bid to become St. Mary sheriff in 2019. Now, he says, he doesn’t know yet what he’ll do after leaving office other than spend time with wife Jodi and daughters Kennedy and Addison. Being mayor cuts into family time, he said.

“They had to sacrifice,” Grizzaffi said. “If you’re going to be mayor and go to everything you get invited to, you spend a lot of time away from home.”

Grizzaffi thank the city’s employees for their service during his time in office. And he had one bit of advice for Dragna:

“In order for the city to function, you have to be on top of it,” Grizzaffi said. “I would say my advice is to stay engaged in the city so if something is going on, you’ll know about it.”

As for the future, Grizzaffi said he just wants to “take a breath and see what’s out there.”