Governor orders K-12 schools closed, prohibits large gatherings

Gov. John Bel Edwards used a sweeping executive order Friday to order K-12 public schools closed for at least a month and prohibit public gatherings of more than 250 people, including worship services, all in an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s time for us to come together as Louisianians and do what Louisiana does best,” Edwards said at a press conference after he issued his proclamation. “Be good neighbors. Be resilient.”

The Louisiana Office of Public Health listed 36 presumptive positive tests in the state, none of which have been confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twenty-six positive tests are from the New Orleans area, and on case each has been reported in Lafourche and Terrebonne.

An earlier report of a case in Iberia Parish proved to be a mistake. No Louisiana deaths have been reported.

As Edwards prepared to talk to reporters, President Donald Trump was declaring a public health emergency, freeing federal resources for use in stopping COVID-19’s spread. Edwards thanked Trump for the declaration.

Here’s a look at the Edwards proclamation:

K-12 schools

The governor ordered the closure of the state’s public schools beginning Monday and lasting at least until Monday, April 13.

“It’s important to know that school cafeterias will be open as long as possible for students who need it,” the governor said.

He acknowledged that grandparents or other seniors are often babysitters for kids who are out of school when their parents work. That creates risk for the seniors, considered to be a vulnerable population.

“To the maximum amount possible, please work around that situation,” Edwards said.

Edwards said six other states have closed schools as a public health measure. The Louisiana closures were announced on Friday to give parents the weekend to line up child care.

“Of all the decisions I’ve announced today, this was the toughest,” Edwards said.

From St. Mary Superintendent Teresa Bagwell:

"Our staff (teachers, administrators, and support personnel) will be working Monday-Wednesday to finalize 9-weeks grades and mail out report cards to parents. The district's instructional team will be providing information to schools regarding online activities that students can access during the closure to help keep them learning. The announcement was quite sudden and school systems are all working as quickly as the can to formulate a plan for students that will offer some instructional opportunities despite not being in the classroom."

Schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, including Morgan City’s Central Catholic, will be closed for the same period as the public schools, Bishop

Shelton J. Fabre announced in a press release Friday.

“In response to this school closure, the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will begin implementing their distance learning plans,” Fabre wrote. “Families will receive communication from their child’s school with specific details pertaining to the expectations of their students regarding distance learning.

Parents are asked to please continue to monitor messages received from your child’s school’s current family communication method, including PlusPortals, as well as the diocesan website and Facebook Page.”

So far, no officials have spoken publicly about if or how the missing school days will be made up or what impact the closures will have on financial aid that is based in part on student attendance.

Large gatherings

and churches

The prohibition against gatherings of 250 or more does not include what Edwards called “normal operations” — factories, shopping centers, health care facilities, airports, grocery and department stores, and office buildings, for example.

But “this prohibition does apply to churches and houses of worship with congregations that exceed 250 at a single service,” Edwards said.

He encouraged churches to explore options such as more services with smaller congregations at each.

“This is the time of the week when we know that the most number of elderly people and people with chronic health conditions are sitting in pews next to others for an hour,”

Edwards said.

Bishop Fabre wrote this:

“I want to speak very lovingly and yet directly to those who are elderly, sick, experiencing symptoms of illness, or who are at high risk of illness. I want you to hear me clearly and I want you to take very seriously the dispensation from attending Mass. For those 60 and older, I ask you to take seriously health officials urgings to implement what is called ‘social distancing.’

“I know that it is very hard for us in our culture to distance ourselves from others in this way, but it is important at this time that we do so to protect our own health and the health of others. I know that it is very difficult for our elderly parishioners to accept that they are not required to attend Mass, but as the one who serves you as bishop I dispense you from the Mass obligation and I urge you under these circumstances to accept this dispensation.”

St. Marty's congressman, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, alleges that the order banning church services with more than 250 people is unconstitutional.

In a letter to Edwards Friday, Higgins wrote, “As you know, the First Amendment to the United States Constitution specifically bars the government from making laws respecting the establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. I agree that all our constituents and religious leaders should follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). However, the decision to gather should be the choice of the individual or institution and not a mandate by any government entity. The State has no authority to enforce this proclamation nor any ban on worship.”

Colleges

The state’s public four-year colleges and universities are turning to online classes to prevent transmission of COVID-19, Edwards said.

Among two-year schools, Delgado has already implemented online learning, and schools in the state community and technical college system — which would include South Louisiana Community College’s Young Memorial campus in Morgan City — are preparing to follow suit.