Gov. Mike Foster laid to rest in Franklin

Gov. Murphy J. "Mike" Foster was laid to rest Wednesday at Franklin Cemetery after private services at Oaklawn Manor, the family home, with the Rev. Stephen Crawford officiating. Foster, who represented St. Mary in the state Senate before serving as governor 1996-2004, died Sunday. Top Photo: A Louisiana Army National Guardsman salutes Foster at the graveside. Bottom Photo: Guardsmen carry the casket to the tent where the graveside service was conducted.

The Banner-Tribune/Roger Emile Stouff