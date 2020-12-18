Good Samaritan helps police make arrest

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

Morgan City police arrested two men trying to enter a North Third Street home Wednesday with the help of a good Samaritan who detained one of the suspects, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Thomas Devin Remedies, 27, Belanger Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday on charges of criminal trespass, attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, disturbing the peace (intoxicated), aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for failure to appear.

—Joshua Dale Repp, 22, Oak Street, Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday on charges of criminal trespass, attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, disturbing the peace (intoxicated), possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage to property of less than $1,000.

Officers were called to a North Third Street address for two individuals attempting to gain entry into the residence. They located a good Samaritan detaining Remedies.

Officers observed Remedies was under the influence of an illegal narcotic and located suspected drug paraphernalia in his possession. Officers learned from the witnesses the second suspect fled the area toward Federal Avenue.

Officers were able to locate Repp on Federal Avenue, and witnesses said he had been with Remedies. Repp and Remedies were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incar-ceration.

Blair reported these arrests:

—Brady Paul Rodriguez, 29, Ninth Street, Franklinton, was arrested at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for domestic abuse battery by strangulation..

Officers were called to an Amelia Street addressfor a domestic-related harassment call. They located Rodriguez on the property.

A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Christina Allison Breaux, 27, Olive Street, Patterson, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance laws (drug-free zone).

Breaux was located at the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and placed under an active warrant held by the Mor-gan City Police Department. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarcera-tion.

—Sariayah Bourgouis, 18, Iowa Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana (first offense).

Officers were called to Shaw Park about a suspicious vehicle in the park. They came into contact with Bourgouis.

She was found in possession of suspected marijuana and placed under arrest. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Tatyanna Jackson, 25, Franklin, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no headlights and no child restraint. Jackson was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Raymond Lee Gautreaux, 27, Patterson, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. Gau-treaux was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Danielle Cronier, 30, Patterson, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. Cronier was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Trevion Jayquin Jackson, 18, Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on charges of resisting arrest or officer and illegal possession of stolen firearms. No bail has been set.

--Elcondas Lavayne Davis Jr., 19, Charenton, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Thursday on charges of speeding and aggravated flight from officer. Davis was released on a $3,000 bond.

—Alvin Charles Carter, 37, Thibodaux, was arrested at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday on active Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office warrants. Carter was transported to another agency.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported these arrests:

—Bryan Phillips, 27, of Samuel Street, Franklin, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday , on the charge of possession of marijuana (first offense). Phillips was booked, processed, and released on a $2,000.00 bond.

—Brandon Butler, 21, Anderson Street, Franklin, was at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday on the charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, second-degree battery and disturbing the peace by fighting. Butler was booked, processed, and held with no bond set.

—Ahtajday Phillips, 19, of Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday on the charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, second-degree battery and disturbing the peace by fighting. Phillips was booked, processed, and held with no bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Shamar J. Williams, 23, Daggs Street, Belle Rose, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of distribution on crack cocaine and on a fugitive warrant from Ascension Parish.

As part of an ongoing parish wide illegal narcotics investigation called Take a Ride, agents determined that Williams was trafficking in illegal narcotics in the Assumption Parish area.

During that investigative process, agents established probable cause to secure arrest warrants for Williams.

On Tuesday Williams turned himself into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Matthew P. Guercio, 38, Country Manor, Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Adderall, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous sub-stances, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and headlamps required.

A uniformed patrol deputy on assignment on La. 308 observed a vehicle with multiple equipment violations and initiated a stop of the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as. Guercio. During contact with the driver, the deputy observed a shotgun on the rear seat of the vehicle. The deputy further noted the driver to be somewhat nervous.

After the interview process, the deputy summoned a K-9 unit to the location. The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the deputy seized quantities of Adderall and methamphetamine.

Guercio was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Tommy Nedie, 28, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana (two counts), possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam, possession of MDMA, possession of cocaine, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, distribution of drug paraphernalia, violation of the controlled dangerous substance (drug-free zone, eight counts), presence of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance (four counts), use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17 (12 counts), and criminal conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (two counts).

—Tonesha Celestine, 30, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of intent to distribute marijuana, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, distribution of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance (drug-free zone, two counts), use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 (three counts), and criminal conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances.:

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, following reports of suspected drug activity, executed a search warrant in the 900 block of West Patin Street, Breaux Bridge,

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies located suspected marijuana, suspected MDMA, suspected cocaine, suspected Alprazolam, U.S currency, digital scales, packaging material, and a 12 gauge Remington 870 Tactical Shotgun. The residence was also located within a posted drug-free zone.

Following their arrests, Nedie and Celesine were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. No bond has been set.