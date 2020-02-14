Jamal Robertson of LaGrange Elementary launches a throw at Friday's St. Mary Special Olympics event in Berwick.
Savannah Schahn of Wyandotte Elementary follows through on a throw in the softball throw event.
Jorman James of Patterson Junior High competes in the long jump.
Some of the winners show off their medals after competing in the St. Mary Special Olympics event Friday in Berwick.
The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Going for the gold
St. Mary Parish youngsters took part in track and field events Friday at Berwick High's Geisler Field. The Louisiana Special Olympics competitions for people with special needs had attracted more than 15,000 aspiring athletes and 3,000 coaches.