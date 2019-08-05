Going back to the bridge

Top Photo: Eban Sanders, 4, shows his dad Ronald Sanders interesting sites on the Atchafalaya River as they take part in the community event promoted by the St. Mary Excel group and enacted by the mayors of Morgan City and Berwick. The Long-Allen Bridge between the communities was closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow pedestrians to bike, walk and jog. “He talked about it so much,” he had to bring him back again said Ronald Sanders of the good time Eban had when the bridge was closed to vehicles in June. Bottom Photo: Lindsey Pederson, foreground left, and Tricia McAllister, right, of the community exercise group Fearless Fitness, jog down the Long-Allen Bridge over Berwick Bay Saturday morning.

The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears