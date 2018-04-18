Glenda Streva Scholarship

Submitted Photo

This year's Glenda W. Streva Allied Health Scholarship goes to Kevin Ta, a Morgan City High graduate and a pre-nursing major at LSU. Ta, son of Son Ta and Lien Ngo, has an overall GPA of 3.37. He's shown accepting the scholarship from Robert Bond, a member of the LSU University College Advisory Board. The scholarship donor is Carl J. Streva, a Morgan City resident who owns a business in New Iberia. Streva established the scholarship in memory of his late wife, Glenda.