Gift to Central Catholic

Tue, 05/21/2019 - 12:34pm

Central Catholic recently received a gift from the Dr. and Mrs. C. R Brownell, Jr. Charitable Fund. Dr. Brownell and his wife, Lorraine Brownell were supporters of Catholic education in the Morgan City area. This gift will supply technology upgrades to administration, teacher, and student software and to internet connection, email servers, Wi-Fi access points and network servers. Russell Brownell Vanover, 2003 graduate of Central Catholic High School and grandson of the Brownells, is pictured presenting a check to Central Catholic Alumni Chairperson Dean Listi Jr.

