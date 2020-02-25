Getting in the Mardi Gras spirit

Students at Central Catholic Elementary School were visited by members of the Krewe of Dionysus on the Friday before Mardi Gras. Martha Bourgeois, Mark Landry and Michelle LeBlanc spoke with the children about Mardi Gras tradition. They also gifted the children with cups, beads and candy. During the afternoon, Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 students participated in the Krewe of Spirit wagon parade led by Krewe of Galatea, Krewe of Adonis, and Krewe of Nike royalty. The young students were pulled by Central Catholic Elementary fourth and fifth graders with other students, parents, grandparents, and neighbors viewing.