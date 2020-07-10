Getting fired up

Barbecue chefs began to gather Friday afternoon for the Bayou BBQ Bash under the new bridge in Morgan City. Organizers were expecting at least 41 cooks or teams to compete in the Barbecue Competitors Alliance-sanctioned event, which has been scaled back with no live music and no beer as a precaution against COVID-19. But the competition will go on with judging Saturday afternoon, and food will be available from vendors.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker