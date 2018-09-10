Garden market benefits Gathright House

A Garden Market and Seed Swap, a benefit to help save the Morgan City Gathright House, is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 22, 725 Myrtle St., Morgan City.

Available for sale or swap will be plant sets, food plot seeds, gardening apparel, fresh-from-the-garden foodstuffs, fall seeds, honey, organic fertilizers, organic pest control and ornamental plants.

A lunch of hamburgers, grilled onions, chips and a drink will be available for $6. You can call or text ahead at 985-759-0602 to have your order ready.