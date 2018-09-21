Fun day at Central Catholic Elementary

Submitted Photos

Central Catholic Elementary School will hold its annual Fall Fest fun day 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday on the school grounds. The highlights of the day include an inflatable pirate ship, a Frozen double slide, inflatable skee ball and twister games, giant connect four, and a cash cube. A silent auction and CC fair hamburgers with onions will be available throughout the day. “Growing Together in Faith” themed T-shirts are being sponsored by A&E Interactive Touch Boards and Central Boat Rentals. Pictured in the top photo are A&E representative Dwight Barbier with Principal Amanda Talbot and students Kolton Nelson, Ella Pickens, and Elizabeth Patterson; and, bottom photo, Principal Amanda Talbot with Central Boats representatives Kellye Jo and David Patterson with daughter Elizabeth.