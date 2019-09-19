Fun and learning at Central Catholic

Pre-K4 students at Central Catholic Elementary School learned all about the letter “C” recently. They also collected canned goods during the week as part of their religion lesson. These were donated to the Rev. Brice Higgenbotham and Holy Cross Church. The children participated in a carnival complete with cotton candy and carnival games. Pictured are the pre-K4 classes of Karen Gray and Lauren Boudreaux with Higgenbotham.