Pre-K4 students at Central Catholic Elementary School learned all about the letter “C” recently. They also collected canned goods during the week as part of their religion lesson. These were donated to the Rev. Brice Higgenbotham and Holy Cross Church. The children participated in a carnival complete with cotton candy and carnival games. Pictured are the pre-K4 classes of Karen Gray and Lauren Boudreaux with Higgenbotham.
The 83rd Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival queen, Caylee Deshotel, and her king David Patterson visited Central Catholic Elementary, speaking to the third grade class. Deshotel told the children of her travels to other festivals around the state and her experiences as queen.
The Central Catholic Senior Seminar class welcomes LSU medical student Shawn Marcell. Marcell is in his second year of medical school. He spoke to the students about tips for success in college and the requirements for entrance into medical school. Senior Seminar is taught by Lexi Marcell and Constance Wallace.
Fun and learning at Central Catholic
Students have enjoyed many activities recently at Central Catholic.