Fun and learning at Central Catholic

Pre-K4 students at Central Catholic Elementary School learned all about the letter ā€œCā€ recently. They also collected canned goods during the week as part of their religion lesson. These were donated to the Rev. Brice Higgenbotham and Holy Cross Church. The children participated in a carnival complete with cotton candy and carnival games. Pictured are the pre-K4 classes of Karen Gray and Lauren Boudreaux with Higgenbotham.