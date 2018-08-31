People dance to the music Friday evening in Lawrence Park. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Burgers are grilled in the park during the Cajun Culinary Classic.

Visitors browse through items Friday during the 41st Annual Arts & Crafts Show & Sale under the U.S. 90 bridge.

Kyle Daigle performs on the music stage Friday at Lawrence Park.

Friday night at the festival

Fri, 08/31/2018 - 7:51pm

Above are some scenes from Friday during the 83rd Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival in Morgan City. The festival kicked off Thursday evening and continues through Monday.

