Friday event will mark end of 'Ghosts' season

Staff Report

As the first season of “Ghosts of Morgan City” on the Travel Channel comes to an end this Friday, the city of Morgan City, along with Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau, are sponsoring a fun-filled evening starting at 5:30 p.m.

Fans will be able to attend a Meet and Greet of the cast from the show, as well as a viewing of the season one finale.

This event is free to the public and will be held at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

The Meet and Greet portion of the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the viewing of the show following at 8 p.m. Refreshments and souvenirs will be available.

Cast members Sarah Newton Lemos, a medium, as well as Jereme Leonard, known as the Cajun Demonologist, are hosting a separate event before the Meet and Greet at the auditorium.

Leonard will be giving a demonologist 101 class from 12:30-2:00 p.m. “We will discuss basics of spiritual warfare and how energy affects our lives” Leonard said. The cost for this is $10 at the door.

Lemos will be sharing a few hours answering questions the public may have about being a psychic medium from 2:30-4:00 p.m. She will also be providing a few psychic readings. The cost for this is $10 at the door.

Jereme Leonard, who is from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, said “my favorite part of filming in Morgan City would have to be the people. With me being from Louisiana myself, I feel like I have a deep connection with the fine citizens of Morgan City and St. Mary Parish.”

Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, who was featured in the show, said he has watched all the episodes and “they are all good. Whether you are a believer or a skeptic, they showcase the city, which is a win-win for Morgan City and St. Mary Parish.”

On June 21, local residents, along with those in the nation, were able to watch the season premiere of a new Travel Channel series, “Ghosts of Morgan City.” DVRs were set to record, viewing parties were prepared, and locals were discussing the show on social media anxious to see which areas around St. Mary Parish would be featured.

Season one of Ghosts of Morgan City consisted of eight one-hour episodes, airing at 8 p.m. Fridays..

The show quickly gained a fan base, as well as skeptics, but the official “Ghosts of Morgan City” fan page on Facebook currently has 9,985 members.