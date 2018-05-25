Freedom Ride, Memorial Day Ceremony this weekend

A Freedom Ride and Memorial Day Ceremony will be held in the Morgan City area over the holiday weekend.

American Legion Riders Post 328 will host its 16th annual Freedom Ride and Boucherie Sunday in St. Mary Parish. Post 328 is based in Pierre Part. The ride starts at 9 a.m. at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium and ends with a pig roast and activities at Friend’s Tavern in Morgan City.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4222 will host its Memorial Day Ceremony Monday at Morgan City Cemetery on Myrtle Street. The ceremony to honor deceased veterans will start at 11 a.m. Monday and end at noon.

Freedom Ride registration begins at 8 a.m. Sunday at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Riders will depart from the auditorium at 9 a.m. The cost of registration is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration includes a plate lunch. All vehicles are welcome.

Participants will lay wreaths at veteran memorial sites in the area along the way.

Riders will proceed to the Blue Star Memorial in Berwick, American Legion Post 242 in Patterson, Franklin Peace Memorial, Candy’s Lounge in Franklin and end at Friend’s Tavern in Morgan City with a pig roast and fundraiser.

People not riding in the event are welcome to join the day’s activities at noon at Friend’s Tavern. For non-riders, the cost of lunch is $8 per plate. There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and silent auction. Hal Bruni and Friends and The Michael Bacon Band will play live music.

The ride is being held in memory of founders Rowe Rosson and her husband, George “Cowboy” Rosson .

For the Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, vehicles may enter the Morgan City Cemetery by the mausoleum prior to the ceremony and drop off passengers there, and then proceed through the cemetery where police will direct them where to park. All exits to the cemetery will be open at the conclusion of the ceremony.