Freedom Ride
Fri, 06/02/2017 - 10:45am Anonymous
Submitted Photos
The Fifth Annual American Legion Freedom Ride made stop in Berwick May 21. Below, Mayor Louis Ratcliff speaks with ride participants.
Submitted Photos
