Free fish fry Friday in Lawrence Park

The public is invited to the annual Good Friday Free Community Fish Fry, which will be held this Friday at Lawrence Park in Morgan City.

Serving will begin at 11 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. or as long as there’s food available. The meal includes fried catfish, white beans, coleslaw and a cookie.

Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church started the event about eight years ago and partners with Trinity Episcopal Church and Walmsley United Methodist Church to host the meal. Volunteers served roughly 800 people during last year’s fish fry.

“We observe that Good Friday is the day that Jesus gave his life for us, and one of the traditions of that is the sign of the fish,” said the Rev. Ann Sutton of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church.

In observance of Good Friday and “to feed our neighbors and have a time of spiritual fellowship, we have a big fish fry,” welcoming anyone who wants to attend, Sutton said.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, preceding the meal, there will be a Stations of the Cross service. That service includes “a traditional reading where people walk and carry a cross” and tell the story of “Jesus’ journey to the cross,” Sutton said.

Organizers will also have games and an area set up for kids at Lawrence Park.

The Tri-City area also has other Easter-related events coming up this week.

On Wednesday, the city of Morgan City will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Lawrence Park. In the event of rain, the egg hunt may be moved to Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

On Saturday, Family Affair will host its sixth annual Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cherry Street Park in Patterson. The egg hunt will start at 2 p.m. The event features free food, games, an egg hunt and prizes.