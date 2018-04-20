Free festival Saturday near Patterson

Fri, 04/20/2018 - 11:34am zachary fitzgerald

Parish Wide Festival, an event with free food, drinks and activities, will be held Saturday at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson.

The festival, hosted by Cloud Busters vape shop of Bayou Vista, will take place 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will have rides, fun jumps, crawfish, drinks, live bands and more. The festival is kid friendly, and no glass bottles or alcoholic drinks are allowed. The park will charge $1 per vehicle for a parking fee.

