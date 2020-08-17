Article Image Alt Text

Franklin teen dies after Aug. 15 jet ski accident

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement agents are continuing its investigation into a jet ski collision Aug. 15 that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl in Belle River in Lower St. Martin Parish.
According to witnesses, two girls, ages 14 and 15, were operating separate jet skis when they collided in the river. They had been allowed to use the jet skis by a 17-year-old male who had possession of the two vessels, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release.
The 14-year-old, identified as Hannah Landry of Franklin, was transported via AirMed with serious injuries. She was taken to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville where she died.
The second victim was treated at the scene for minor abrasions and bruising and was cleared by medical personnel.
There were no signs of operator use of drugs or alcohol. Both operators were wearing personal flotation devices.
Possible charges are pending against the 17-year-old who allowed the girls to operate the vessels.

