Franklin man booked on rape charge

Staff Report

A Franklin man is accused of rape and sexual battery after a victim came forward to make a complaint for crimes that happened when she was a juvenile, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Raymond Calvin Liner Jr., 69, of Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for aggravated rape and sexual battery of a victim under 13.

A transportation deputy made contact with Liner when he transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency on an active warrant for his arrest. The warrant stems from a complaint in which a victim came forward an made a complaint against Liner for incidents that had occurred when the victim was a juvenile. Bail was set at $200,000.

Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Manuel P. Willis, Jr., 28, Morris Street, Franklin was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday on charges of turning movements and signals required, driving under suspension, and resisting arrest or officer. Willis was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Joel Reyes, 23, Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Reyes was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Michael E. McClain, 45, Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. on charges of for license plate lights required and possession of marijuana. McClain was released on a summons to appear on June 29, 2020.

Morgan City Chief James F. Blair said that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 35 calls of service and made these arrests:

—Kathleen Ceasar Nero, 55, Southeast Boulevard, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft under $1,000, access device fraud, stop sign violation, driving under suspension and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Officers were called to a local business on Brashear Avenue about a theft. Upon the officer’s arrival, they learned from the victim they had left a purse at the business by accident. Officers were able to review security footage from the business and observed an individual pick up the victim’s purse and leave the business.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the individual as Nero.

It was learned after the victim’s purse was stolen the victim’s credit card was utilized. Officers were called by the victim, reporting Nero had come to her residence in an attempt to return their purse. When the victim contacted the police, Nero fled the area in a vehicle.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle Nero was driving in the area of Clothilde Street and Sixth Street for a traffic violation. It was learned Nero attempt to make a purchase with the victim’s credit card. Officers were able to recover the victim’s purse and some of its contents. Nero was placed under arrest. During the arrest, she was found in possession of acetaminophen hydrocodone bitartrate, which is a controlled substance. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Taylor M. Richard, 22, Willow Street, Morgan City, was arrested on 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to a disturbance on Willow Street. Upon officer’s arrival, they identified Richard as the person causing the disturbance.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard reported no arrests.