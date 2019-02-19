Franklin Junior High closed Tuesday, will stay closed Wednesday
Tue, 02/19/2019 - 9:32am
As a precaution and to permit further monitoring, Franklin Junior High School is closed on Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday.
The necessary monitoring of conditions results from a series of recent bat sightings in and around the school campus. The school system’s maintenance personnel have been onsite to check conditions and will continue to conduct frequent checks throughout the week, the school system said.