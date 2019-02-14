Franklin Junior High closed Friday after bats sighted
Thu, 02/14/2019 - 9:32pm
A series of recent bat sightings in and around the area of Franklin Junior High School has led to the closing of school Thursday, administrators said.
The school system’s maintenance personnel have been working to remove any bats seen inside the school and treat the areas to deter future entry. School will remain closed Friday as a
cautionary measure to allow maintenance staff additional time to monitor the building before students return to class on Monday.
