Fox joins other networks, AP in calling presidential race for Biden

Late Saturday morning, CBS News, ABC News, Fox News, CNN, NBC News and The Associated Press projected that former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected president based on results in Pennsylvania.

There was no immediate reaction from President Donald J. Trump or his campaign.

Fox News, which drew conservative criticism after calling a Biden victory in Arizona early in the counting process, trailed the other networks in declaring Biden the winner. That call for Fox came about 11 a.m.

Projecting a Biden win in Pennsylvania pushes his electoral vote total to 273 to 276, depending how each network called other states. The magic number in presidential campaigns is 270 electoral votes. The vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, would be the first woman to hold a national elective office.

The media outlet projections aren't official. The actual results will have to wait for official certification of the results by each of the states.

St. Mary Parish voters went for Trump 64%-35%. Trump won Louisiana's eight electoral votes with a 58%-40% victory.