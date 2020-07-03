Fourth of July events still on

Staff Report

Despite expected inclement weather this weekend, the Rockin’ the Riverfront and fireworks show to follow still are set to be held Saturday.

Berwick will host the Rockin’ the Riverfront beginning at 5 p.m., with Déjà Vu playing live music until 8:45 p.m.

Franklin Lodge 57 F&AM will offer burgers and cold drinks, while The Big Chill will offer snowballs, kettle corn and fresh squeezed lemonade.

People may bring ice chests but are asked not to bring glass bottles or dogs.

At 9 p.m., a fireworks show will be held in Berwick Bay, which Berwick will hold in conjunction with Morgan City. The Long-Allen La. 182 Bridge will be closed to vehicles half an hour before the show.