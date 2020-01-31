Four arrested in Assumption drive-by shooting

Staff Report

Three men fired large-caliber weapons from a vehicle in Labadieville and were arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder. Another man fired back at the vehicle in self-defense and was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—Brennan Mitchell, 18, of La. 1014 in Labadieville, was arrested for the charges of attempted second degree murder, assault by drive by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property.

—Wilfred Mitchell, 19, of Paula Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested for the charges of attempted second degree murder, assault by drive by shooting and aggravated criminal damage to property.

—Joshua Evans Burdis, 22, of Paula Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested for the charges of attempted second degree murder, assault by drive by shooting and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The suspects are accused of firing a significant amount of rounds from large caliber weapons and striking four homes and two vehicles in the Violet Street area of Labadieville. B. Mitchell was jailed with bond set at $170,000. W. Mitchell was jailed with bond set at $170,100. Burdis was jailed with bond set at $170,000.

It was determined that the driver of the suspect vehicle had been shot by another individual who fired in self-defense. The injured suspect was treated at a local hospital.

—Landon Shamar Johnson, 22, of Truman Circle in Thibodaux, was arrested for the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It is believed Johnson is the person who shot into the suspect vehicle in self-defense.

Johnson was jailed with bond set at $25,000.

Two people were arrested near the shooting, but not actually involved, Falcon said.

—Jamal Lee Starks, 22, of Violet Street in Labadieville, was arrested on a warrant for the charge of distribution of marijuana. He was jailed with bail set at $20,000.

—Travis Kentrell Williams, 21, of La. 308 in Thibodaux, was arrested on a warrant for the charge of failure to appear.

He was jailed and later released on a $693 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Dontrell Damone Colbert, 23, of Lockley Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of MDMA, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal use/possession/control of weapons in a crime of violence with controlled dangerous substance, resisting a police officer with force or violence, illegal carrying of concealed weapons, disturbing the peace by fighting, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was jailed with no bail set.

—Bryce Jonal Tabor, 25, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, proper equipment required on vehicles, turning movements and signals required, possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction involving proceeds from drug offense and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance.

He was jailed and later released on a $2,500 bond.

—Beverly Mae Cervantes, 49, of Carl Meche Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday on an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on the charges of intimidation of a witness and issuing worthless checks.

She was jailed and is being held for another agency.

—Madeline Lilly Mae Hebert, 22, of Hebert Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for the charges of stalking and attempted simple criminal damage to property.

She was jailed and released on a $1,500 bond.

—Arianna N. Plaisance, 24, of Third Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and speeding.

She was released on a summons to appear May 1.

—Loreno Rospatric Stewart, 41, of Walton Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice-tampering and turning movements and signals required. He was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.