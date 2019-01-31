Foundation accepting role model nominations

St. Mary Parish Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2019 Role Models Award.

The general public can nominate an outstanding business professional who has made significant contributions of their time and resources to help nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools in St. Mary Parish.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.cfacadiana.org/rolemodels. The public is encouraged to nominate business professionals from the following categories in agriculture and fisheries, arts and music, retail or industry business, education, health care, public service, and volunteerism. The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, Feb. 15.

An awards dinner will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online at www.cfacadiana.org/rolemodels.

Past role mModels are Nancy Boudreaux, Mason Carbonell, Mark Chauvin, Danika Foley, Lauren Hebert, Roye Pontiff, Jonathan Scully, Clint Judice, Dominique Thomas, Victoria Simoneaux, Claire Guarisco, Drs. Carla and Jared Thurston, Nakisha Singleton, Danny Luke, Lisa Parsiola, Jeremy Callais, Niki Fryou, Drs. Abby and Bill Cefalu, and Phyllis and Matthew Glover.

The St. Mary Parish Foundation a nonprofit foundation serving St. Mary Parish nonprofit organization, churches, and schools. SMPF is an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana and has a separate board of directors, specifically for the benefit of St. Mary Parish. For more information, please visit www.cfacadiana.org/smpf.

Community Foundation of Acadiana’s core purpose is to build legacies and improve communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about. CFA is south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organization benefiting our region, with a particular focus on the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion. CFA has realized cumulative gifts exceeding $225 million and has made cumulative grants of more than $107 million. Learn more at http://www.cfacadiana.org.

St. Mary Parish Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2019 Role Models Award.

The general public can nominate an outstanding business professional who has made significant contributions of their time and resources to help nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools in St. Mary Parish.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.cfacadiana.org/rolemodels. The public is encouraged to nominate business professionals from the following categories in agriculture and fisheries, arts and music, retail or industry business, education, health care, public service, and volunteerism. The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, Feb. 15.

An awards dinner will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online at www.cfacadiana.org/rolemodels.

Past role mModels are Nancy Boudreaux, Mason Carbonell, Mark Chauvin, Danika Foley, Lauren Hebert, Roye Pontiff, Jonathan Scully, Clint Judice, Dominique Thomas, Victoria Simoneaux, Claire Guarisco, Drs. Carla and Jared Thurston, Nakisha Singleton, Danny Luke, Lisa Parsiola, Jeremy Callais, Niki Fryou, Drs. Abby and Bill Cefalu, and Phyllis and Matthew Glover.

The St. Mary Parish Foundation a nonprofit foundation serving St. Mary Parish nonprofit organization, churches, and schools. SMPF is an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana and has a separate board of directors, specifically for the benefit of St. Mary Parish.

For more information, please visit www.cfacadiana.org/smpf.

Community Foundation of Acadiana’s core purpose is to build legacies and improve communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about.

CFA is south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organization benefiting our region, with a particular focus on the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion. CFA has realized cumulative gifts exceeding $225 million and has made cumulative grants of more than $107 million. Learn more at http://www.cfacadiana.org.