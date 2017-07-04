Forecast is for hot,wet summer

Stock up on sunscreen and grab an extra. The summer forecast is long days of hot sunshine and higher chances of rain.

Lance Escude, forecaster for National Weather Service Lake Charles office, said that for a three-month period of July, August and September, there is a good chance of above normal temperature and a slight chance for above normal rain for the lower Acadiana region.

Normal temperature on a daily basis for the July to September period is 81.4-degrees, with the highest estimated temperature being 90.6-degrees and the lowest estimated temperature being 72.3-degrees.

Average rainfall for the three-month period is 16.35 inches.

Tropical Storm Cindy brought less than an inch of rain to the Tri-City area. Patterson recorded the highest in the area with a 0.25 inch of rain.

Average temperatures and rainfall for the region are based on the weather station in New Iberia and also come from the Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C., which uses several computer modules with atmospheric data.

Sunrise will be around 6-6:15 a.m. in July and August and 6:30-6:45 a.m. in September. Sunset will be around 8:30-8:45 p.m. in July and August and 8 p.m. in September.