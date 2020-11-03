Flu shots Thursday in St. Mary, Assumption

Flu shots will be available Thursday at the parish health units in St. Mary and Assumption parishes.

The shots will be available at the St. Mary Health Unit, 1200 David Drive, Morgan City, from 8:30 a.m.-noon Thursday. They'll be available at the Assumption Health Unit, 158 La. 1008 in Napoleonville, 1-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

There are no out-of-pocket costs to the patients, but their insurance will be billed if they have it. Bring your insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card if you have one.

Walk-ups are welcome. Please wear short or loose-fitting sleeves.