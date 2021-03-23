Flash flood watch until 1 p.m. for St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption

From the National Weather Service in Lake Charles

..FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.Storms continue to train from Cameron Parish to Evangeline

Parish this morning. These storms are lifting to the northeast

while the line has moved slowly to the east. This has seen one to

three inches of rainfall with an additional two to four inches of

rainfall of additional rainfall possible.

St. Landry-Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-

Upper St. Martin-Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-

West Cameron-East Cameron-

Including the cities of Lawtell, Opelousas, Eunice, Lake Charles,

Sulphur, Hathaway, Jennings, Topsy, Roanoke, Welsh, Lake Arthur,

Crowley, Rayne, Branch, Church Point, Richard, Lafayette,

Breaux Bridge, Cade, St. Martinville, Abbeville,

Intracoastal City, Meaux, Forked Island, Kaplan, New Iberia,

Morgan City, Burns Point, Centerville, Franklin, Patterson,

Berwick, Bayou Vista, Stephensville, Hackberry, Johnson Bayou,

Grand Lake, Klondike, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier,

and Rutherford Beach

606 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana, and

southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central

Louisiana, St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia,

Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, and Upper St. Martin.

In southwest Louisiana, Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron,

Jefferson Davis, Vermilion, and West Cameron.

* Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon

* This will cause issues from in flooding of roads and low lying

areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.