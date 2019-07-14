Flash flood advisory for St. Mary

Barry isn't done with St. Mary Parish yet.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. The St. Mary Paris Sheriff's Office is reporting isolated street flooding in Bayou Vista and encouraging people to keep storm drains clear.

Stephensville is included in the warning area.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area, the National Weather Service said. Two to 6 inches of rain have fallen over the past

few hours . Flash flooding is already occurring, especially in the Franklin and Baldwin areas. This is slowly moving east or nearly stationary.

Additional rainfall amounts of three to six inches are possible in the warned area.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.