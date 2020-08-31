Five new COVID cases, one death in St. Mary

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported five new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary Parish in the 24 hours ending at midday Monday. One new fatality was also reported for St. Mary, bringing the pandemic death toll to 70.

The five cases raised the pandemic total in St. Mary to 1,762.

St. Martin's case count was adjusted downward from 1,964 Sunday to 1,962 Monday. Assumption had three new cases for a total of 667.

The death toll in those parishes remained the same: 56 in St. Martin and 22 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--324 new cases Monday raised the pandemic total to 148,193.

--19 deaths raised the toll to 4,787.

--21 fewer COVID-19-positive people were in hospitals, lowering the total to 882.

--11 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 132.