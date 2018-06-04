Fit, Fun & Fabulous event

Fit, Fun & Fabulous held its mini session Saturday at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center in Morgan City. The event, which featured free health screenings and more, is a lead up to the main event that will be held Oct. 4 in downtown Franklin. Above, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Detective Whytley Jones gives a sticker to Journee Stewart, while, continuing from left, Delores Stewart, Jasmine LeBlanc and Amyia Stewart look on. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)