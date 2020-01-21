Firefighters work to contain Bayou Vista home fire

Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department requested assistance for an attic fire around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the home of Isaac and Carol Darbonne, located at 1487 Fairmont Ave. in Bayou Vista.

Berwick Volunteer Fire Department assisted and the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office was on site.

The homeowners were not injured in the fire which, as of this posting, was still being contained. The public is asked to avoid this area until the situation is under control.