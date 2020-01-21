Article Image Alt Text

Bayou Vista and Berwick volunteer firefighters work to get the blaze on Fairmont Street in Bayou Vista under control.
—The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears Photos

Article Image Alt Text

Homeowners Isaac and Carol Darbonne look on as Bayou Vista and Berwick firefighters work on getting the fire at their home under control.

Firefighters work to contain Bayou Vista home fire

Tue, 01/21/2020 - 11:40am

Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department requested assistance for an attic fire around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the home of Isaac and Carol Darbonne, located at 1487 Fairmont Ave. in Bayou Vista.
Berwick Volunteer Fire Department assisted and the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office was on site.
The homeowners were not injured in the fire which, as of this posting, was still being contained. The public is asked to avoid this area until the situation is under control.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020