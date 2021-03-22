Firefighters called to two blazes over the weekend

A grass fire on a hunting lease in the Patterson area reported Friday did not cause any injuries and had extinguished itself by early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, firefighters were also called to a house fire in Bayou Vista.

The Patterson Volunteer Fire Department was notified of the grass fire at 1:43 p.m. Friday, and by 6 a.m. Saturday, it had extinguished itself, Fire Chief Scott Hutton said. It was located on a hunting lease between Kemper Williams Park and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway levee.

Patterson called the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department to assist, while the blaze was monitored via drone services provided by Jim Pierce Jr.

Hutton said he didn’t know how the fire began, but he said once it reached the woods where there was moisture from recent rains and greenery, the fire extinguished itself. While the department confirmed the blaze was out by 6 a.m. Saturday, Hutton said it probably extinguished itself sooner.

Later Saturday, the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Teche Road at 9:34 p.m.

The call came for a fire at 1105 Teche Road, and upon arrival, smoke was showing from the home’s rear, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The fire was located under the back patio and in the attic, and it was put out quickly.

The home is owned by Daniel Dupre.

Twenty-two Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to the fire.