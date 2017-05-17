Firefighters fight a fire Wednesday morning in the 900 block of First Street. Witnesses said one woman escaped the fire unharmed. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Fire on First Street in Morgan City
Wed, 05/17/2017 - 11:31am zachary fitzgerald
Witnesses say one occupant got out safely
Firefighters responded to a report of fire at about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of First Street in Morgan City.
Witnesses said one woman was home at the time of the fire but escaped unharmed. The Daily Review hasn't yet received information on what caused the fire.