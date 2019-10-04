Festival time in Berwick

Thursday was the official ribbon-cutting to open the annual Berwick Lighthouse Festival. The festival will take place Friday through Sunday along the Berwick riverfront. Food, music, crafts and children’s activities will be available. The 10th annual Tour Du Teche Canoe and Kayak Race will also be taking place Friday through Sunday, with awards being presented at the Berwick Lighthouse Festival at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux