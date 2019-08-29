Submitted Photo
The mayors on the front row are, from left: Patterson's Rodney Grogan, Morgan City's Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi and Berwick's Duval Arthur. Back row: Councilman Lou Tamporello; festival board member Peggy Acosta; festival Assistant Director Hailee Thomas; board members Charlie Solar, Natalie Weber, Bobby Dufrene and Ryan Yager; and Executive Director Darby Ratcliff.
Festival T-shirt Day Proclamation
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 10:36am
Local mayors sign a proclamation making Friday Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival T-shirt Day.