Festival set to go on as scheduled

The 82nd Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is set to go on as scheduled despite the bad weather the area is experiencing, but festival organizers plan to move the music stage to the corner of Second and Everett streets just outside of Lawrence Park to minimize damage to the park. The festival begins Thursday and continues through Monday.

Festival board members will meet Tuesday night and Wednesday night to a make a call on whether to make any additional changes to the festival schedule, Festival Executive Director Darby Ratcliff said. Organizers are taking precautions to prevent damaging the park. Therefore, the music stage will be set up on the corner of Second and Everett streets with the front of the stage facing Freret Street, Ratcliff said.

The beer, hurricane and Coke booths will be set up along the Second Street side of the park serving toward the Second Street sidewalk. Cajun Culinary Classic vendors will be set up along Third Street as normal, organizers said. They haven't made a decision yet whether to still hold the Children's Village Saturday in Lawrence Park, Ratcliff said.

Organizers encourage festival-goers to pay attention to road closures and traffic signs that will be posted.